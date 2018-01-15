If you ever wanted to watch YouTube on Android Auto, there’s an app for that [Video]

Android Auto is an excellent platform for apps and communication in the car, and it’s only going to get better in the coming months. And now, there’s an app that lets you watch YouTube videos from your car’s display.

The best gifts for Android users

First off, do not use this if you’re driving. Android Auto has clear guidelines for its apps when it comes to what developers can and cannot do, which is why “YouTubeAuto” can’t be downloaded from the Play Store (via Android Police). Rather, it requires an APK sideload and running Android Auto itself in developer mode.

YouTubeAuto works on any Android Auto head unit, but it definitely isn’t designed for use on the go. If the app is open and the car is in motion, it reminds you to watch the road.

So what’s the use case here? Perhaps one could use it for playing music in the background, but it seems like something that could easily be abused. Regardless, it’s kind of cool that someone was able to pull it off, and with the doors open for more experimental Android Auto apps, I can’t help but wonder what’s next…