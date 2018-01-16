Google’s China presence expands with office space in Shenzhen manufacturing hub

Late last year, we learned that Google is bolstering its Shanghai hardware team tasked with overseeing manufacturing. A new report today reveals that the company has moved into an office in Shenzhen to possibly further expand its hardware capabilities.

In an email acquired by TechCrunch, Google recently announced to Chinese staff that it has opened a new “workspace” in the city to serve the “number of Googlers in China who travel to the Shenzhen area for business on a regular basis.” The office was leased as a result of feedback that noted the need for a “space to work from while in the area.”

In a comment to TechCrunch, Google expands and notes its “many important clients and partners in Shenzhen,” with the space allowing for better communication and interaction with them.

The report speculates that besides hardware, other teams that could make use of this space include logistics, sourcing, supply, and China-based sales. TechCrunch notes that at the moment there is “no timeline” for a more permanent office.

Hello China Googlers, I hope your 2018 is off to a great start! I want to give you all a heads up about a new workspace we’ve opened in Shenzhen. As you may know, we have a number of Googlers in China who travel to the Shenzhen area for business on a regular basis. We’ve heard a lot of feedback that there was a need for a space to work from while in the area—so, after a few months of scouting, we recently signed a lease for a serviced office in Shenzhen. The space opened this week and is now up and running. We’re hopeful this will provide Googlers with a comfortable base to work from in the area.

Last month’s report revealed that Google expanded its hardware team in Shanghai that oversees contractors manufacturing products like the Pixel and Home. However, Google is also partnering with local brands to increase worldwide production and take advantage of low-cost manufacturing, as is found in Shenzhen.

