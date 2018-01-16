Moto’s 2018 lineup purportedly leaks with mid-range G6, ‘borderless’ X5, and flagship Z3

In the midst of Samsung’s expected Galaxy S9 and S9+ unveil next month and LG’s in flux flagship plans, Lenovo’s Motorola is also prepping its 2018 lineup. Leaks from Droid-Life today suggest upgrades to the mid-range Moto G, an interesting Moto X, and the flagship Moto Z.

Moto G6

Droid-Life has published renders and specs of the three possible devices in the Moto G6 lineup. All are heavily inspired by last year’s Moto X4 with the G5’s metal rear dropped for glass backs with sloping 3D Glass edges. Meanwhile, the dual-camera setup and flash is again housed in a raised circular enclosure.

With this year’s devices, Motorola is moving to 18:9 displays. The entry G6 has a 5.7-inch 1080p screen with minimal top bezels compared to previous phones. However, the bottom one remains quite tall as it houses the fingerprint sensor. It is notably wide and narrow with the full “motorola” name interestingly printed just above.

This device is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor with either 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64GB of storage. A 12MP rear camera is complemented by a second 5MP sensor, while there’s a larger 16MP front-facer and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The G6 Plus has an identical design save for a larger 5.93-inch display, Snapdragon 630, and slightly larger 3,200 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the G6 Play adopts the same design but moves to a rear fingerprint scanner that is fittingly integrated into the “batwing” logo just underneath the single rear camera. Despite this, there’s still a noticeably tall chin that sticks to “moto” branding underneath the 5.7-inch display. Its standout feature is a larger 4,000 mAh battery.

Moto X5

The more interesting leak today is for the Moto X lineup. Returning in 2017 with an Android One variant, the X4 was not as iconic as previous devices that share the X moniker.

However, Motorola might be planning a more significant upgrade — if these leaks are accurate — with the X5 and its “borderless” screen. What immediately stands out is the presence of a notch to house dual front-facing “smart” cameras. This cutout is significant in width with an earpiece in the middle.

Unlike Apple, Motorola is opting to hide the hardware element with flanking black status bars that feature the signal and battery indicators, as well as time. There is a minimal a bottom bezel where “motorola” is printed. Other software elements include an iPhone X-like gesture bar that will likely be for Moto’s “one button nav” mode.

Meanwhile, the phone’s design is otherwise like the X4 with a glass rear and circular bump for the dual lenses and flash. From the renders alone, it’s not clear whether there is a fingerprint sensor integrated into the rear Motorola logo.

Moto Z3

Meanwhile, Motorola’s modular flagship is also getting an update with the Z3, Z3 Play, and possibly a third device. Design-wise, the first two devices will feature 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 displays with curved corners, as well as edges. Notably, this makes the device look quite reminiscent to the Galaxy S8.

The last device might have an even higher-resolution screen and launch with a Snapdragon 845 processor later in the year. Like the X5, there is no visibly clear fingerprint scanner on the rear side, which makes sense given Moto Mods. There appears to be dual-front facing cameras like the X5, so Moto could adopt either face scanning or an under-the-screen sensor.

Lastly, the Z3 will also feature a 5G Moto Mod that looks quite thick and mostly likely packs a battery. However, most interesting is how the image acquired by Droid-Life features a screenshot that could be of the Project Fi app. Motorola could have just reused elements, but those user icon avatars are straight from Fi’s Group plans feature.

So, that screenshot of the 5G Moto Mod definitely features various Project Fi elements: * Profile avatars are used by Project Fi * Screenshot looks like controls for Fi’s Group Plans feature pic.twitter.com/tdCk9TL764 — Abner Li (@technacity) January 16, 2018

It’s not clear when these three lineups are launching, with Droid-Life only speculating of an MWC announcement for the Moto G6.

