Samsung is now including wireless AKG headphones with a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note 8

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 are two of the best phones on the market right now, and they include a ton of great features. One nice perk is the included set of headphones from AKG, and now, Samsung is upping the ante on those.

The best gifts for Android users

Since launch, the S8 and Note 8 have included a pair of AKG earphones in the box to go with the still-present 3.5mm headphone jack. These earphones are honestly pretty excellent, but now, buyers of these two phones can get an extra perk with a wireless option.

A special promotion available now lets buyers of recent Samsung phones get a free pair of wireless AKG headphones with their new device. The headphones being given out are the AKG Y50BT and normally cost around $150 with high-quality sound and 20 hours of battery life.

The offer is valid now on Samsung’s official website, and it’s available for new purchases of the Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, or the Galaxy Note 8. Do keep in mind, though, that it’s not valid for Sprint devices, for some reason…

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: