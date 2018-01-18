Download the current set of Google Fuchsia OS wallpapers right here [Gallery]

This morning’s hands-on from Ars Technica of the latest Fuchsia OS build on a Pixelbook yielded a good look at how Google’s experimental OS is progressing. Compared to eight months ago, the OS has more things to demo, while today’s glimpse also yielded the set of current Fuchsia wallpapers (via Ron Amadeo).

Nintendo Switch

Fuchsia’s lockscreen, which prominently features the time and other controls, uses satellite imagery of the Earth that’s quite reminiscent to the set loaded on earlier Nexus devices. In fact, it is from the same DigitalGlobe source as seen by the citation in the bottom-left corner.

Meanwhile, once on the “homescreen,” Fuchsia cycles through the following images of people on a mountain, a city block, and a very adorable cat. These backgrounds coincide with various profiles that populate different demo information in the Google Feed-like bottom search panel.

When accessing the Capybara “desktop-centric user shell” that is quite reminiscent to Chrome OS, there is another wallpaper of apartment buildings shot from above.

Lastly, there are four other backgrounds that were not seen in the Ars Technica piece. These include three concert-themed backgrounds and one of a cherry blossom tree that is only available as a portrait crop. All the other images are landscape.

For posterity, this is the wallpaper found in the Armadillo APK we used to look through the OS in May.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: