Motorola’s ‘Moto Folio’ Mod is a super affordable way to protect your Moto Z device

Motorola is pushing Moto Mods hard, unveiling new ones such as a keyboard at CES 2018 last week. The collection has been expanding for quite some time, but most are pretty expensive. Now though, there’s a folio mod that costs just $11 and change.

Motorola recently launched its new “Moto Folio” mod on its website as a simple addition to any Moto Z device. This mod essentially acts like a typical folio case, adding a cover to the screen, and protection to the back.

With this mod, you also get one extra slot in the folio itself which has room for a credit card or two, letting you carry the essentials while leave your wallet at home.

The new mod comes in three colors — Super Black, Grape Juice, and Fine Gold — and sells for $14.99 at retail. However, with its launch, Motorola is discounting it to just $11.24. That’s a pretty spectacular deal if you ask me. So far, this mod is available exclusively on Motorola’s site.

