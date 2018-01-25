Report: Google considering former Hillary Clinton aide for international policy job

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Google has recently reached out to a former Hillary Clinton aide to fill a top policy job. The report explains that Google made contact with Jake Sullivan, former deputy chief of staff to Clinton while she was at the State Department…

Sullivan is reportedly more than a dozen contenders for Google’s head of international policy. The company, as Bloomberg notes, is looking to fill that position as it deals with regulatory issues in Europe, a Republican-controlled Congress in the U.S., and the White House.

In addition to deputy chief of staff at the State Department, Sullivan also served as a senior policy advisor during Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid, as well as a national security advisor to Vice President Joe Biden. That global experience would help Google deal with scrutiny outside the United States.

Google is looking to replace Caroline Atkinson as head of international policy. Atkinson left the job in September, with Google policy director Leslie Miller handling the duties in the meantime.

What about the emails? Bloomberg says that Sullivan was one of the Clinton advisors who knew about her use of a private email server, cited by then-FBI Director James Comes as “extremely careless.”

Just this week, a report indicated that Google spent a record $18 million on lobbying the Trump administration in 2017, the highest amount it’s ever spent on those efforts.

More information on Sullivan is available in Bloomberg’s full report.

