Rootless Pixel Launcher v3 brings the best Pixel Launcher features including ‘At a Glance’ to any Android phone [Video]

Third-party launchers are an awesome part of Android, especially because you can customize them in a lot of ways. However, it’s often the case that official launchers still work better in some ways.

The Pixel Launcher Google installs on its Pixel devices is easily one of the best in terms of usability, but it lacks a lot of features people want. Now, a developer has added quite a few features to Google’s launcher…

“Rootless Pixel Launcher” has been around since 2017, but to kick off 2018 the developer has launched version 3. This launcher looks identical to the Pixel 2’s stock launcher, and that’s because it’s based on AOSP’s Launcher3 from Android 8.1.

Just like on the Pixel, you get the Google search bar at the bottom of the screen, the “At a Glance” widget, Google Feed integration (without root), and the same app drawer as well.

Personally, I love that everything works as simply as it does on the Pixel, but there are customization options for those who want to fine-tune the experience. You can enable/disable notification dots, toggle the “At a Glance” widget, turn off app suggestions, disable app suggestions, and enable home screen rotation as well.

For those who really want to theme their phone, Rootless Pixel Launcher also supports icon packs.

To download Rootless Pixel Launcher, check out the original post over on Reddit, or hit the direct download link here and grab the latest APK.