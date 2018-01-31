Sharp ‘Android One S3’ debuts in Japan with a tough build and mid-range specs [Video]

Sharp has been partnering with Google for a while with the Android One program in Japan, and now, its latest device has hit the market in the “Android One S3.”

The best gifts for Android users

The Sharp Android One S3 follows up after the battery-champ Sharp X1 that joined the program back in mid-2017. It’s important to note that this is not the “Aquos S3,” which would be an unannounced successor to the Aquos S2. This Android smartphone is, of course, loaded up with Android Oreo out of the box, running on top of mid-range specifications.

Buyers will get a 5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (w/ microSD), and a 2,700 mAh battery to power this phone. There’s also a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front facing camera. That’s nothing impressive, especially for the JPY 32,400 or roughly $300 USD price point, but it’s not terrible.

Overall, Sharp has built a tough little phone here. The S3 is water/dust resistant and MIL-SPEC rated for drops. There’s still a lot we don’t know about this phone, but we do know that it will be available in 4 colors on “Y! Mobile.”