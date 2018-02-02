9to5Toys Lunch Break: urBeats3 Earphones $79, Ring Doorbell 2 $160, Honeywell Smart Thermostat $69, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Get a pair of Lightning or 3.5mm urBeats3 at 20% off: $79 shipped (Reg. $100)
Beats Solo3 Wireless Heapdhones for $190 (Reg. up to $299)
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: Geek Squad refurb from $60 or new $109
V-MODA’s Crossfade Bluetooth Headphones (multiple colors) drop to $155 shipped
Answer the door even if you’re not home w/ the Ring Doorbell 2 for $160
Honeywell’s Touchscreen Thermostat gets you smartphone control for $69 shipped
Dropbox Plus Annual Memberships drop to $70: store all your photos, files and more
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Foldable On-Ear Wireless Headphones $38, more
Review: Urban Armor Gear’s iPhone X cases feature great styling & protection
Behind the Screens: Michael’s space gray copy editing and blogging setup
MORE NEW DEALS:
Klipsch’s ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Speaker System returns to $100 (Reg. $150)
- PioneerHiker 50L Hiking Backpack in several colors for $18 (Reg. $30)
- Lodge’s highly-rated Cast Iron Dutch Oven hits Amazon low at $34 shipped
- Mohu’s new Leaf Chroma HD Antenna is perfect for the upcoming Olympics: $50 (Reg. $70)
- Assemble the 2-in-1 LEGO Technic Dozer Compactor for $16 (20% off), more from $16
- Citybird Eagle electric scooter delivers 15mph speeds in a carbon fiber design
- Learn Swift coding and assemble your own droid with $82 littleBits kit (Reg. $100)
- Keep the kids entertained in the car with this seat mount for iPad at $8 Prime shipped
- Free money time! Up to 20% off gift cards from Domino’s, Cabela’s, Lowe’s, more
- Burt’s Bees Holiday Pajamas are on sale for the entire family at just $8
- Return of the Mac (candle): Twelve South’s Inspire N°2 hits $20 at Amazon
- Nintendo’s Toy-Con Garage will let you build your own cardboard accessories for the Switch
- Sur la Table takes an extra 20% off clearance items: cookware, bakeware & more from $3
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Dungeon Survivor, 7 Minute Workouts, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: South Park Fractured $24, Monopoly Switch $16, more
- Capture the action in 4K w/ DBPower’s Camera for $50 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Sperry’s Groundhog Day Sale offers an extra 20% off with this promo code
- Upgrade your home’s internet with these 802.11ac Wi-Fi routers starting at $30 shipped
- Save up to 35% off 1080p and UHDTVs at Best Buy: 60-inch 4K Sharp for $500, more
- Zelda Breath of the Wild Hardcover Coffee Table Book: pre-order at $24 (Reg. $40)
- Nike refreshes classic Air Max 93 and 180, releases new Air Max 270 [Gallery]
- Amazon offers top-rated Tesla Compression Baselayers from $8 Prime shipped
- The Star Wars-themed Philips Norelco Electric Shaver is $90 at Amazon, today only
- iTunes and Amazon kick-off the weekend w/ massive $1 HD movie rental sale
- Pad & Quill’s all-leather MacBook Roll Top Backpack now more than $100 off
- Pad & Quill offers 20% off its leather/wood iPhone X/8/7/Plus cases
- Mac BundleHunt: Grab a selection of 48 great apps/utilities for $1+/ea + $5 (Giveaway)
- iTunes has a number of $5 Digital HD titles on sale this week: comedy, drama, action, more
- Massive Mac App Store sale from $5: LEGO, Marvel, Tomb Raider, Hitman, many more
- Deus Ex Human Revolution + all DLC for Mac now down to $10 (Reg. $20)
- Create your own iPhone X-style Custom Notch for FREE w/ this app (Reg. $1)
- Catan Classic for iPhone/iPad now down to just $3 (Reg. $5)
- Awesome Calendar for iOS now matching lowest price in years: $3 (Reg. $10)
- Telltale’s Minecraft Story Mode S2 now available FREE on the App Store (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Why you should try these 5 coffee makers instead of a Keurig w/ prices from $30
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets official release date, more info & new screens
Nintendo finally confirms its Switch Online service will be launching in September 2018
- LightCam is a smart bulb and security camera wrapped up into one device
- GoPro Plus now replaces two broken cameras per year, enables iPhone cloud backup
- Fujifilm goes retro on new X-A5 with 4K burst and upgraded autofocus
- dfy has a new ultra-compact men’s wallet with Bluetooth tracking and RFID blocking
- Disney x Le Creuset collaborate on a new line of cookware with prices starting from $50
- Nintendo sold more Switch units in 10 months than Wii U did in 4.5 years
- Amazon Treasure Trucks are coming to your local Whole Foods w/ exclusive deals
- Amazon’s in-house brand Scout & Ro gives your kids stylish looks at a great price
- The 60th Year of the Brick assembles 6 new must-have Classic LEGO kits
- Virgin Mobile now selling ‘pre-loved’ iPhone 7/Plus models from $380 w/ $1 per mo. trial
- iPhone X has a great camera, but bitplay aims to improve it w/ the SNAP! collection
- The Kalk eBike sports a modern design w/ custom components, 50-mi. range, more
- It looks like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition for iOS is releasing next month
- Radius is a rechargeable device that allows you to keep mosquitoes away without sprays
- Elektron’s new hardware Digitone Synth doubles as a plug-in for Mac [Video]
- LEGO celebrates its 60th birthday with #WhatWillYouBuild and a surprise for fans
- Otterbox details new Trooper rugged coolers, keeping ice cold for 72-hours
- January’s joyful LEGO Ideas models: Dinosaur Fossils, a Modular Arcade and more
- IK intros new iOS & Mac iRig Stomp I/O controller w/ built-in interface, more
- Nike releases new Air VaporMax Plus, expands Nike Air lineup w/ fresh colors
- Ziro is a modular, voice controlled robot that works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Caply is a small, unique camera that boasts great battery life & tons of features
- Toys R Us closing 180 stores, “deep discounts” to be available early February
- ‘Die With Me’ is a new app/chat you can only enter when your iPhone is low on power
- God of War gets an official release date, new trailer and more [Video]
- Xbox Game Pass will now include Day 1 Halo, Forza, GOW releases + new subscription plans
- LEGO Ideas announces second half of 2017 results, with an unexpected outcome
- Tapplock is the ‘world’s first fingerprint padlock’, offers improved security and convenience
- Amazon officially opens autonomous ‘Go’ grocery store in Seattle
- GQ celebrates 60 years w/ Bloomingdale’s collab featuring Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
- ARC is an energy-efficient and minimalist LED bulb that looks delightfully retro
- PapierMachine is a new interactive electronic paper toy to teach kids about circuits
- Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
- TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Tory Burch’s activewear line ‘Tory Sport’ is stylish and functional with prices from $35