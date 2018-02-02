Android One Moto X4 drops to $249, Pixel XL to $549 w/ limited time Project Fi promo

Project Fi kicked off the year with what is effectively an $80 unlimited plan. Heading into February, the Google MVNO is now offering a promotion that drops the Moto X4 to $249 and 2016’s Pixel XL to $549.

Nintendo Switch

Announced last September, the first Android One device in the U.S. usually sells for $399, while the Pixel XL is $669. The $150 and $120 respective price cuts require that the devices be activated on Fi within 30 days of device shipment.

However, there is otherwise “no minimum activation time needed to be eligible for the discount,” according to the promotional terms. The two-week promotion runs from the beginning of the month to February 14th, or while supplies last.

Other terms note that there is a one device limit for both individual customers and group plans.

The Android One Moto X4 was updated to 8.0 Oreo in late December and features a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of on-board storage expandable via microSD. The Pixel XL has 5.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and either 32 or 128GB of storage.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: