Some Google Home owners can redeem a free audiobook in Play Books

Last week, Play Books added audiobooks with a new store, as well as integration with Google Cast and Assistant. To advertise the latter’s capabilities, some Google Home users can now redeem a complimentary audiobook of their choice.

Over the weekend, Google began sending out emails advertising the promotion. Home owners can “Get started with a complimentary audiobook” as a thanks for subscribing to those newsletters. This deal comes as Google advertised the Home Max on its homepage yesterday.

Tapping “Get your audiobook now” on Android opens the Play Store where the offer is further detailed and users can redeem. Google Play notes that the offer lasts through February 9, 2019, with the prompt offering a selection of “Popular Choices.”

Audiobooks purchased through Google Play can be listened to on a number of platforms, including Android, iOS, the web, and Google Home, with playback syncing.

On Android devices and smart speakers, users can listen by asking “Ok Google, read my book.” Other hands-free controls include a sleep timer and finding out who the author is.

Meanwhile, Google Play is still offering 50% off your first audiobook purchase, as well as a number of other deals.

