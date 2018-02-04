YouTube has compiled all of the Super Bowl 52 commercials for your enjoyment [Video]

If you’re like me, you don’t watch the Super Bowl for the game. You watch it for the commercials. Well if you just want to binge watch the ads, you’re in luck because YouTube has compiled them all into one place for your enjoyment…

YouTube has updated the Adblitz website with all of the Super Bowl content that you could wish for. This includes game highlights, Super Bowl-related videos created by YouTubers, and, of course, the commercials.

On the Adblitz website, in the ‘Ad Gallery’ section, you can search specifically for an ad or sort the available ads by the brand that created it. Remember that if you don’t see an ad yet, check back in later as the website is continually being updated.

Below is a playlist of all of the 2018 Super Bowl commercials. Of course, if you want to find a specific ad, it will be easier to locate it on the Adblitz website. This playlist will most likely get updated over time so make sure to check it out after the game if you want to just binge through all of the commercials.