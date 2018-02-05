Motion Stills 2.0 rolling out with cleaner, redesigned interface and AR Stickers

Late last year, Research at Google released three new experimental photo applications for Android and iOS. Today, the flagship Motion Stills app is gaining a big 2.0 update that redesigns the UI and adds AR Stickers.

The camera viewfinder in Motion Stills is now cleaner following a redesign and move of the shutter button and mode switcher to a new frosted area at the bottom of the screen. This bar replaces the previous gallery which displayed a stream of recent captures.

The capture button is front and center, with a more traditional shortcut to open the gallery on the left, while switching between the front and rear lens is now in the bottom-right corner.

To access the various modes, users can tap just above the shutter to switch between them. Settings remain in the top-right, with a minor tweak that displays your selected options in-line.

Motion Stills 1.1 Motion Stills 2

Meanwhile, there is a new AR Mode that allows users to overlay one of six animated figures: dinosaur, gingerbread, alien, robot, chicken, and planet. Users can tap any surface in the viewfinder to place the object in the scene. Pinching can zoom or minimize an object, while Motion Stills will record and capture a video.

Motion Stills 2.0 is rolling out now via the Play Store, while the app is working on Gboard integration.

