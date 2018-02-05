How to turn on roaming mobile data on Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL

Whether you’re outside your mobile carrier’s service area or in another country, you’ll need to turn on mobile data roaming before being able to connect to another company’s network. Here’s how to turn on roaming on the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL…

UAG Cases

Steps to turning on roaming mobile data on Google Pixel 2 & 2 XL

Turn roaming on Use roaming mobile data

1. Turn roaming on

Head into your Pixel 2’s Settings menu by pulling down on the notification tray and tap on the gear icon. Next, at the very top of the list of options, select Network & Internet. Then choose Mobile network to be taken to the roaming option. To turn roaming on, toggle the item. When you do enable it, there will be a warning that pops up letting you know that “you may incur significant charges” that you’ll need to accept before the feature works.

Use the images below to help if you get lost along the way.

2. Use roaming mobile data

Now that roaming is enabled, you should be able to connect to other networks that belong to 3rd party carriers. As I wrote before, having roaming turned on and connected to other carriers might result in an extremely high cellphone bill so only turn it on when it’s 100% necessary.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: