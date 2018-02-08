Google Pixel 2 picks up new AR Stickers themed for the 2018 Winter Olympics

AR Stickers for the Pixel and Pixel 2 were announced at the October 4th event and launched in December with Star Wars and Stranger Things content. In time for the 2018 Winter Olympics, Google is now launching a new “Winter Sports” pack and updating another.

Announced earlier this week, the new stickers are included with the launch of the Pixel Visual Core for third-party imaging apps, like Instagram and Snapchat. Version 1.1 of AR Stickers is rolling out now, though updating does not immediately add the new packs.

Instead, the latest version of AR Stickers alerts users that the new packs are available for download. Tapping will open a Google Play sheet where users can quickly download “Winter Sports.”

Gear up for your favorite winter activities with some AR characters that have absolutely no chill!

Meanwhile, there is an update to the built-in “Blocks” pack.

We’ve updated Blocks! Install to get a few new stickers, including a microphone and more balloon types. Light up the celebration with flashy and energetic characters and objects created with Blocks.

AR Stickers requires AR Core, which is currently still limited to Pixel and Pixel 2 phones.

