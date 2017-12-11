Google Pixel 2’s AR Stickers launch today w/ ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Stranger Things’ content

The Google Pixel 2’s camera is second to none on the market today, and thanks to software updates it’s only getting better and better. Now, one of Google’s biggest camera features is officially launching with AR Stickers.

Originally revealed at Google’s October 4th hardware event, AR stickers on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL add a new element to your camera by giving you various digital elements which can be placed throughout the scene. Both in video and in stills, AR Stickers can be a fun way to add to your memories.

Better yet, AR Stickers aren’t limited to just words or 3D emojis. Rather, Google is partnering with certain brands to bring your favorite characters to your pictures. As announced back in October, Stranger Things characters such as Eleven and the Demogorgon will be available, but Google is also adding special Star Wars stickers ahead of The Last Jedi later this week.

From BB-8 to X-Wings to dozens of Stormtroopers, fans of Star Wars are going to have a lot of awesome additions to their pictures taken at the movies.

You’ll have Eleven, The Demogorgon, and your other favorite characters from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” to play around with. And that’s right, we’ll also have “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” characters so you can team up with BB-8 to save the day. We’re also introducing Foodmoji and 3D Text stickers so if you’re getting hangry waiting for your friend to turn up to lunch, you can take a picture with a cheeseburger to tell them to hurry up. Or, if you’re at a New Year’s party, shoot a celebratory video for your friends with lots of AR balloons and champagne.

AR Stickers are built directly into Google’s camera app on the Pixel 2, adding a new mode to the camera’s slide-out settings menu. Once you’ve switched to the stickers mode, simply selecting a sticker pack gives you access to the various stickers and you can then place them throughout the scene.

Stickers are built right into the Pixel camera so all you need to do is open up the camera app, switch to AR Stickers mode, choose a sticker pack and drop them into the scene. You can move them around, resize and rotate stickers by tapping and dragging them, and they interact with the environment too, responding to the camera and interacting with other characters in the scene. Once you capture a picture or video you can quickly and easily share with friends on your favorite social network.

Google is keeping AR Stickers an exclusive to the Pixel lineup as long as they’re running Android 8.1 Oreo, and you probably shouldn’t expect this one to expand to other devices down the road. AR Stickers will be available starting today on all Pixel smartphones.

