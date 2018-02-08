Dating site Match says if you’re a single guy, you may want to upgrade your phone

If you’re a single man, and have an older smartphone, you might want to consider an upgrade …

According to a survey of 5,000 single Americans by dating site Match, women are 92% more likely than men to judge their date for having an older model of phone.

Business Insider also notes a number of other ways your phone could prove bad news on a date.

Even having the phone around is a risk, with 58% saying they didn’t want their date to place the phone on the table face up, and 41% said it’s rude when someone takes their phone to the bathroom or outside — perhaps because there’s a chance they’re gossiping to their friends about how terrible the date is going.

Unsurprisingly, most consider it rude to use your phone during a date, but if you can get away with typing a quick reply, make sure you have your audible clicks switched off, as 14% of singletons find it irritating. Oh, and think twice about getting your phone out at all if the screen is cracked, as the same percentage find that off-putting.

Read more about the survey in the Business Insider report here.

