AMP Stories bring bite-size news pieces to Google search in Snapchat Discovery format

With the internet going mobile-first, companies and news publications are trying to find new ways to get information online in formats that readers will love. Google’s latest attempt at making this possible is something called AMP Stories. As the name implies, these resemble a mix of Instagram Stories and Snapchat’s Discovery section…

UAG Cases

Announced this morning on the Google Developer Blog, AMP Stories is the newest addition to the AMP project. This feature, which is still in the early developmental stages, allows users to tap through a series of curated content.

At launch, Google has worked with CNN, Conde Nast, Hearst, Mashable, Meredith, Mic, Vox Media, and The Washington Post to bring these visual stories to life.

Going forward, AMP Stories will be an open platform that Google is making extremely easy for publications to use:

AMP stories aim to make the production of stories as easy as possible from a technical perspective. The format comes with preset but flexible layout templates, standardized UI controls, and components for sharing and adding follow-on content.

While Google won’t be including AMP Stories in its standard search results, it is letting users test these out. Make sure to read our Android Basics tutorial to learn more.

If you want to give AMP Stories a go for your publication, you can check out Google’s tutorial and documentation for the project.