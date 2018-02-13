Report: Samsung Galaxy S9 will pack stereo speakers and ‘more advanced’ 3D emoji

We’re just about a week away from the debut of Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S9. There have been plenty of rumors regarding this device in the past several weeks, and today, a new report is reaffirming some of those rumors.

Recently, a report revealed a lot of information regarding Samsung’s next flagship. It showed off some of the specifications, the design, as well as some of the features that would be on board. Now, a new report is backing that up.

ETNews today reports that Samsung’s upcoming flagship, for one, is going to be packing stereo speakers. Speaker quality has been getting more attention in recent years, but Samsung’s bottom-firing speakers haven’t changed since the Galaxy S6.

Apparently, the Galaxy S9 will feature the same bottom-firing speaker, but with another speaker at the top of the phone, presumably in the earpiece, to back it up. The report claims that AKG will be tuning the audio for the best results as well, just like it did with the S8’s included earbuds.

Further, the report confirms what everyone knew was going to happen — Samsung is copying Apple’s Animojis. Samsung’s 3D Emojis, which will pick up an actual name at the launch event, are apparently “more advanced” compared to Apple’s. It’s unclear exactly what is meant by that, but Samsung’s implementation will reportedly have sharing capabilities (presumably to users of other devices).

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Samsung’s upcoming flagship, but more details are coming out as we get closer. The Galaxy S9 will be officially announced on February 25th.

