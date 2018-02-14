HTC’s president of smartphones departs the company ahead of eventual U12 launch

HTC’s smartphone division has certainly seen better times over the years. Despite making great smartphones, sales have been continually declining, and now the company’s president of that division is jumping ship.

As noted by HTC Investors, the company’s President of Smartphones and Connected devices, Chang Chialin, has resigned. Chialin, who was previously CFO, leaves to reportedly work with a company developing AI.

The timing of this departure, though, shouldn’t come as much of a shock. HTC’s smartphone revenue has declined significantly over the years, and isn’t showing any signs of improving.

Last year’s HTC U11 was a great device that we’re excited to see a follow-up on, but details on when the HTC U12 will arrive are essentially unknown at this point. All we’ve seen so far is an in-person, but covered up leak, and we know it’s not landing at MWC.

HTC’s note mentions nothing about a replacement for Chialin either, which also doesn’t spell particularly well for the company’s future in smartphones. Shame.

