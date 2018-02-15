Google Assistant set to rollout in 2-3x more countries and languages in 2018

At its 2018 Digital News Initiative Summit today, Google announced that its Assistant is getting a massive expansion throughout 2018. The smart assistant and extension of Google Search will see a 2-3x increase in availability across language, countries, and locales compared to last year.

According to a slide shared by an attendee of the partnership between Google and European news publishers, the Assistant will be available in 25 countries in 2018. This is a significant jump from last year’s count of eight.

Meanwhile, country availability is seeing a bigger increase from 14 to 52, while optimized locales goes from 16 to 64 in a 300% boost. A map shows the majority of countries in South America, Europe, and the Pacific are set to get the Google Assistant by year’s end.

With the rollout of Assistant, Google can also expand sales availability of the Google Home as its competes on the smart speaker front with Amazon, while new devices like smart displays are slated for later this year. Other likely rollouts include Assistant on Android and iOS, as well as headphones, smart TVs, and cars.

Meanwhile, developers get access to a new app platform in voice Actions.

Voor het eerst officieel uitgesproken door Google: Google Assistent komt dit jaar naar Nederland (we zijn blauw op de kaart!) #dnisummit #dni2018 pic.twitter.com/fYyU12FWpD — Elger van der Wel (@elger) February 15, 2018

