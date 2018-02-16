Google Phone 17 testing bottom bar redesign, assistive Real-time text feature [APK Insight]

While the marquee feature of Google Phone 17 is the addition of floating chat heads, this update also details some in-development functionality. Namely, a new bottom bar redesign and support for Real-time text.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Bottom bar redesign

In version 16, 9to5Google enabled a redesign of the Favorites tab that drops the current grid of contacts for a more compact interface. Google now appears to be working on a larger redesign of the app’s navigation.

With the latest update, we’re able to reveal a “Create New UI Shortcut” option in the app’s main overflow menu that adds a shortcut to your phone’s launcher/homescreen. In turn, opening Google Phone from that shortcut presents a completely new interface for the app.

The navigation tabs at the top of the app are now replaced with a much taller bottom bar, complete with icons and text labels. A search bar remains at the top of the app, though the interface is now less top-heavy and cluttered. The FAB for opening the dialer remains in the bottom-right corner just above the new bottom bar.

Real-Time Text

This version also contains several strings related to Real-Time-text (RTT) technology that allows for the instantenous transmission of text. This assistive technology is an upgrade on TTY with the FCC having a timeline in place for U.S. adoption.

In Google Phone, there will be an interface where users can “Type a message.”

<string name=”content_description_rtt_back_button”>Back</string> <string name=”content_description_rtt_chat_avatar”>Avatar</string> <string name=”content_description_rtt_check_button”>Go ahead</string> <string name=”content_description_speakeasy_chat_avatar”>Avatar</string> <string name=”content_description_speakeasy_check_button”>Send</string>

<string name=”speakeasy_input_hint”>Type a message</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

