Google exposes security flaw in Microsoft Edge, no ETA on patch 90 days after discovery

Google has discovered security flaws in competitors products several times in the past, and those discoveries have become the source of some friction. In recent years, that’s included Microsoft, and now Google has discovered yet another issue.

The best gifts for Android users

Apparently, Google discovered a security flaw in Microsoft’s Edge browser back in November (via Neowin). Once found, Google notified Microsoft, and gave a 90-day window for the company to patch it before publicly disclosing the flaw.

Now, Google has publicly disclosed the security flaw within Edge, with Microsoft not having patched the problem even after being granted an extra 14 days to do so by Google.

Microsoft says that it missed the previous deadline (for its monthly “Patch Tuesday”) because the fix is “more complex than initially anticipated.” According to the Google engineer who discovered the flaw, Microsoft still doesn’t have a date set for when it will be patched, although the company is apparently aiming for its next “Patch Tuesday” in March.

Google’s moves here will likely further cause some problems between the two companies, as Microsoft hasn’t been happy in the past with Google’s aggressive disclosure policies. In the past, Google has revealed bugs and flaws to the public just days after notifying Microsoft itself. This latest move won’t help matters there, but it might continually push Microsoft to speed up these updates to protect its users.

You can read more about the flaw itself from Neowin.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: