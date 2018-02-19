Google’s Tez service in India adds support for bill payments

Last year, Google launched a specialized payment service for India called Tez that works in physical locations and online. The app is now gaining the ability to make bill payments in a similar, simplified manner.

At launch, Google is working with 80 billers, including India’s national and state electricity providers, gas and water, and DTH recharge.

These include billers like Reliance Energy, BSES and DishTV, and in total will cover all states and major metros in India. Tez also supports Bharat BillPay system, which lets you fetch the latest bill from your providers.

Bill payments are easily set up by searching for the company you owe and then entering the number associated with your account. From there, Tez will fetch new bills and send timely notifications.

The Android or iOS app also provides a centralized view of bills, with past payments listed and the ability to manage charges from multiple accounts.

Checking whether you’ve paid a bill in the app is as simple as tapping the biller’s name on your Tez home screen. There, you’ll be able to view all past payments grouped by biller, as well as manage bills from multiple accounts.

To advertise the feature, Google is offering a “scratch card that could win you up to ₹1000” with every biller paid this month.

