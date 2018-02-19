The Pixel 2’s live wallpapers are displaying an annoying streak over the Earth

For the second year in a row, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature exclusive wallpapers for the Made by Google devices. However, over the past few days, the live updating backgrounds of the Earth have featured an inaccurate and somewhat annoying line over the planet.

In recent days, a white line has appeared off the East Coast of the United States on the “Marvelous marble” and “World comes to you” live wallpapers. Currently visible to all users of these backgrounds near the affected region, the artificial line appears to be composed of clouds and extends straight into South America.

There are reports that a device reboot will temporarily remove the streak. However, after a few minutes, the line returns in the exact same position. Meanwhile, others have pointed out that the issue is also visible on Google Earth.

Given the location-based nature of these “Living universe” wallpapers, the streak is particularly apparent for those in North and South America. A rendering or stitching issue is likely at fault as this bug appears to be fairly new, with the wallpapers constantly updating to reflect real-time clouds and lightning data.

While minor, this bug does break the accuracy of these otherwise immersive live wallpapers. Hopefully, this is a server-side issue and does not require a software update to fix.

