Be My Eyes for Android adding Microsoft tech support for blind or impaired customers

The Android app Be My Eyes announced that it will be offering support for blind or impaired customers through Microsoft’s Disability Answer Desk in the latest release of the app.

The app, which is available on Android and iOS, will be powered by over 850,000 volunteers looking to help those in need. Although it’s powered by Microsoft, the support will expand beyond tech support and will help customers with “cooking, finding lost items, catching a bus, reviewing mail and more.”

Technology support from the Microsoft Disability Answer Desk is available to Be My Eyes customers in Australia, Canada, UK, Hong Kong, Ireland, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

This is a good thing for those who are hard at seeing or completely blind as relying on hearing and touch along can be unreliable at times.

In this update, users will be directed to Microsoft’s Disability Answer Desk rather than volunteers. This will allow respondents to see what users are seeing and help out in that regard. The collaboration with Microsoft will help the app become a powerful tool for blind or impaired users with trained professional support teams.

The app is available as a free download on the Play Store.

