Google applies machine learning to online ad placement with AdSense Auto

Google’s latest product to benefit from the application of machine learning is AdSense. Specifically, the online advertising service is leveraging it “to make smart placement and monetization decisions on your behalf.”

With AdSense Auto enabled, Google will automatically decide when to display ads on your site based on the likelihood of it performing well, and providing “a good user experience.”

Auto ads will now start working for you by analyzing your pages, finding potential ad placements, and showing new ads when they’re likely to perform well and provide a good user experience.

By placing “one piece of code just once to all of your pages,” AdSense will identify any available ad space that it thinks might boost revenue. Despite the automated nature, users will still have the ability to control what general ad types (in-page and overlay) are displayed on a site. Given the deployment, users do not have to edit code when they want to display new formats.

AdSense Auto will also take into account existing ads, so those can remain and work in conjunction with the new automated format.

Google notes that the new ad service can be enabled today by heading to your AdSense account and inserting the necessary code into your page.

