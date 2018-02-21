Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended certifies devices for work, security needs

To boost enterprise Android adoption, Google is launching a program to verify devices for business and security-focused needs. The new Android Enterprise Recommended initiative certifies OEM devices that follow best practices and meet other testing requirements established by Google.

This global initiative sets best practices and common requirements, with Google conducting a “thorough testing process.” These include minimum hardware specifications like RAM, storage, processor speed/architecture, and battery life.

Devices in the program meet an elevated set of specifications for hardware, deployment, security updates, and user experience to help organizations handle the most challenging and diverse business environments. In addition, OEMs in the program receive an enhanced level of technical support and training from Google.

Other aspects include support for bulk deployment, three years of security updates delivered within 90 days, and much more. That full list of requirements are available here.

Google notes that these requirements will be updated with every Android platform release. Unsurprisingly, first and second generation Pixel devices are included, with the full list of current OEM devices below:

BlackBerry KEYone and Motion

Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL

Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, P10, P10 Plus, P10 Lite, and P smart

LG V30 and G6

Motorola X4 and Z2

Nokia 8

Sony Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact, XZ Premium, XA2, and XA2 Ultra

More devices, including those from OEMs of dedicated and rugged phones, are coming throughout 2018. The program will also gain more partner types, like mobile carriers, enterprise mobility management (EMM) providers, and systems integrators.