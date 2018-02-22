Samsung Galaxy S9 pricing leaks, S9+ could cost nearly 1000€ in Europe

We’re just days away from the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S9. Ahead of the official reveal, information is continuing to leak. Following yesterday’s high-res renders, a new leak today claims that Samsung’s pricing on these new phones could end up rivaling the iPhone X.

Expensive flagships are nothing new, and Apple’s iPhone X didn’t start the trend either. Last year, Samsung broke its own records with the $950 Galaxy Note 8, and it seems the Galaxy S9, at least the larger variant, could nearly match that.

When the Galaxy Note 8 debuted in the UK, it landed at a lofty 999€. According to Evan Blass, the S9+ is going to be close in competition, landing at 997€. That’s a huge price tag, but the smaller phone will be quite a bit cheaper at 841€. In either case, these are not cheap phones we’re looking at.

It’s unclear how the prices will translate to the United States and other regions, but here are a couple of comparisons we’ve made. The Note 8’s European pricing of 999€ translated to around $950 in the States. However, Apple’s iPhone X pricing in Europe starts at that same 999€, but remains $999 in the US as well. Regardless, it’s clear Samsung is going after this newly formed “ultra-premium” market with the S9+, while the regular S9 seems like it will stay more or less a range most people can afford.

