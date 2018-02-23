Google app 7.22 preps customizing search widget, ‘Purchases,’ more smart display details [APK Insight]

The latest beta update to the Google app is rolling out this evening with more details about several in-development features. Most notable is the customizable search widget possibly nearing a launch, while there are more details about smart displays.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

How to customize the search widget

With the long in-development screenshot feature finally rolling out last week, another teased functionality could finally be nearing a launch. Version 7.22 details how users will be able to customize the search widget.

The fifth settings tab of the Google Feed should be adding a new “Widget” menu item in between “Customize” and “Manage searches.” From there, users will be able to enter the editor.

<string name=”customize_widget_topdeck”>Tap to customize your widget</string>

<string name=”swc_settings_content”>Go to Google App settings > Widget.</string> <string name=”swc_settings_positive_button”>Got it</string> <string name=”swc_snowman_content”>You can add a button to your widget to come back. Would you like to add it?</string> <string name=”swc_snowman_negative_button”>No</string> <string name=”swc_snowman_positive_button”>Yes</string> <string name=”swc_title”>To edit your widget again</string>

Feed tuning

Version 7.22 features tweaked string related to the ability to customize one’s Google Feed.

<string name=”reaction_follow_up_see_less_of”>See less of:</string> <string name=”reaction_follow_up_title”>”Got it. We’ll tune your feed”</string> <string name=”reaction_follow_up_undo”>UNDO</string>

New Purchases preference in Assistant

Given the ability to make orders with your voice across devices — and soon on smart displays, Assistant is possibly gaining a “Purchases” preference under settings.

<string name=”assistant_settings_purchases_title”>Purchases</string>

Quartz: Alarms, reboots, delivery

As is now typical with Google app updates, version 7.22 features new strings related to the smart displays. Detailed functionality this time includes setting daily alarms and dismissing them, as well rebooting a device to finish an update. One new graphic details how notifications from smart displays might be “punted” or sent to your phone when necessary.

<string name=”quartz_alarm_everyday”>Everyday</string> <string name=”quartz_aog_close_button_label”>”I’m done”</string>

<string name=”quartz_reboot_required_message”>Please reboot to finish update</string>

Meanwhile, the delivery features are further detailed:

<string name=”quartz_shopping_cart_free_delivery”>FREE Delivery</string>

<string name=”quartz_shopping_offer_add_to_cart_button_caption”>Add to cart</string> <string name=”quartz_shopping_offer_buy_button_caption”>Buy now</string> <string name=”quartz_show_resetdialog_button”>Reset Quartz</string>

Another string will note when the smart display’s microphone is muted.

<string name=”quartz_voice_plate_mic_muted”>The microphone is muted.</string>

Rounded cards in Customize feed

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: