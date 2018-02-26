Google launches ‘Speed Scorecard’ and ‘Impact Calculator’ tool to improve mobile sites

Given the importance of speed as a metric, Google at Mobile World Congress is introducing new tools to help mobile sites improve their end-user experiences. The first is a comparison tool, while the second helps calculate the monetary impact of speed.

Nintendo Switch

Google notes that slow mobile sites often serve as a hindrance to the user experience: “In fact, 53% of visits are abandoned if a mobile site takes more than three seconds to load, according to Google data from 2016.”

With the new mobile Speed Scorecard tool, sites can see how fast they load compared to their peers. It is powered by the Chrome User Experience Report, which features “the largest database of real-user latency data for how Chrome users experience popular destinations on the web.” Thousands of sites across 12 countries can be searched and compared through this web tool.

Meanwhile, Google has an Impact Calculator that quantifies the likely monetary impact of having a slow site.

A slow mobile site doesn’t just frustrate your customers, it can limit your business. In retail, we see that for every one second delay in page load time, conversions can fall by up to 20%.

It works by estimating the revenue that could be generated by improving the speed of your site. A slider allows users to adjust the speed gains, with the tool only requiring that users input several site stats.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: