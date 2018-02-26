Samsung’s Galaxy S9 confirmed to support Project Treble for faster updates

The biggest problem facing the Android market today is updates. While the likes of Google and Nokia are quick to get their phones on the latest and greatest, the majority of the market is massively failing at that task. Samsung is one of the biggest offenders here, but things might take a step in the right direction with the Galaxy S9.

If you’ll recall, the Galaxy S9 is launching out of the box with Android Oreo. While the OS doesn’t look all that different on the surface from what we saw on the Galaxy S8 on Nougat, it does offer quite a bit. Aside from Google’s user-facing features, Oreo also brings Project Treble with it.

Project Treble is Google’s attempt to make updating Android phones much easier for OEMs. The basic explanation on how that works is that it splits the core OS from things added on, like optimizations for chipsets, to make updating these devices a less complicated thing to do.

Now, it’s been confirmed that Samsung’s Galaxy S9 supports Project Treble (via SamMobile). While that doesn’t mean too much at launch, it will mean a lot down the road. If Samsung takes advantage of it, Treble should mean that this device could see more monthly security patches, as well as faster updates to major system updates. For now, we’ll just have to cross our fingers and hope for the best…

