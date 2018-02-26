The first phone w/ an in-display fingerprint sensor still works with a few scratches

Back at CES, we had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Vivo X20 Plus UD and its in-display fingerprint sensor. Now that the phone is in consumer’s hands and is being stress tested, we now know that the sensor is still able to read fingerprints even when scratched…

The YouTube channel, JerryRigEverything, is known for pushing phones to the limit. translates to testing when the device’s screen will scratch, the durability before it snaps in half, and much more.

In the channel’s latest video, a scratch test is done on the Vivo X20 Plus UD to see if the sensor would still be able to register and unlock the phone with a fingerprint. As you can see from the embedded video, a bunch of abrasions don’t seem to phase the sensor.

With Vivo still working to advance in-display fingerprint sensors, it’s nice to know that simple scratches won’t interfere with the system working.