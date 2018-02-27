Here are all of the Android One and Android Go phones announced at MWC 2018

Mobile World Congress generally brings us quite a lot of new smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more all running Android. As most of the announcements have passed at this point, we thought we’d take a look at everything that’s new and what will be available in the coming year for Android One and Android Go.

The best gifts for Android users

Google posted a roundup earlier today listing off all of the new devices that have been announced as a part of the Android One and Android Go programs. But to really gather all of the relevant info, we did a bit of extra digging to put together some more details on a few of the phones you probably hadn’t heard about.

Android Go

Alcatel 1X

The first Android Go release presented to the world thing week at MWC was the Alcatel 1X. While we’re still missing a lot of details, the 1X is an interesting Android Go-powered smartphone nonetheless. One feature it uses to differentiate itself for sure is a facial recognition feature. You can learn more about the phone in our previous coverage.

Nokia 1

One of the more exciting reveals at MWC was Nokia 1. Alongside its higher-end companions, the $85 Nokia 1 is an interesting device to say the least. It’s powered by mediocre specs just like most Android Go devices, but with Nokia’s increasingly great track record for updates, it certainly looks like a promising option.

General Mobile GM 8 Go

After leaking out briefly ahead of MWC, General Mobile introduced the GM 8 Go this week. The turkish phone maker is using this phone to further its plan to “bring computing to more people in Turkey and around the world.” The device offers a MediaTek chipset and just a GB of RAM, but with Android Go on board it should be a solid affordable option for regions it goes on sale in.

Huawei

While Huawei didn’t announce any new phones at MWC this week, Google says that Huawei has “committed significant resources” to developing Android Go smartphones for emerging markets “in the near future.”

LAVA Z50

For the Indian market, the LAVA Z50 will be one of the first smartphones available as a part of Android Go. The price is unknown, but as NDTV reports, it will come with an Rs. 2000 cashback offer from Airtel. The device offers just 1GB of RAM and pairs that with a 1.1GHz quad-core processor. The phone is expected to go on sale in mid-March.

ZTE Tempo Go

The last major Android Go release at MWC was from ZTE. The Tempo Go is a $79 phone aimed for the US market. It runs on top of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 chipset and 1GB of RAM. You can read more about it in our previous coverage, but so far it looks like a great option.

Micromax BHARAT GO

As was rumored last month, Micromax launched its new BHARAT GO smartphone this week. Most details on the phone are still unclear, unfortunately.

TRANSSION

For the African market, TRANSSION has announced that it will be releasing Android Go models across its various brands including TECNO, itel, Spice, and others. The phones are primarily for Africa, but they will be available in select other markets.

Android One

Nokia

The biggest announcements for Android One this week came from Nokia. The company announced the Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and the 2018 edition of the Nokia 6. All three look like great options, and with Android One on board, we can expect upgrades to Android P and beyond, as well as guaranteed monthly security updates. You can learn more about these devices in our previous coverage.

BQ

At MWC, Spanish OEM BQ previewed two new smartphones that will be a part of the Android Go program. The Aquaris X2 and Aquaris X2 Pro are “committed to security and a great Android experience.” The phones will both be updated for two years, as well as having Google’s apps available out of the box.

BQ hasn’t revealed any specs or pricing for these devices, but we should learn more soon.

General Mobile

Alongside it’s Android Go device, Turkish OEM General Mobile also debuted the GM8, its fifth Android One device. The phone is already available on the company’s website priced at 999,00 ₺ and comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 display, up to 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 435 processor alongside all of the perks of Android One.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: