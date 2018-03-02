Android P Developer Preview reportedly aiming for a mid-March release

Starting with Nougat in 2016, Google has released developer previews for the next version of Android early in the year. Given the ramp up in Android P references over the past several weeks, it should be no different this year, with a possible date now rumored.

According to the venerable Evan Blass on Twitter, this year’s developer preview is targeting a mid-March release. That would be in line with last year’s March 21st announcement for Android O.

With the second developer program in 2017, Google tweaked its scheduling. Only four previews were released — compared to five in 2016 — with a longer time frame between the first alpha and the second beta release, which was announced at Google I/O.

We are aware of several rumored features, including support for unique display types like notches and multiple screens, as well as increased Google Assistant integration in apps and possibly on the homescreen.

Meanwhile, AOSP entries suggest expanded security features that prevent apps from accessing the camera or microphone when they are in the background.

It’s unclear which schedule Google will follow for Android P, while the “target” date could always shift. The Pixel and Pixel 2 will likely be eligible devices for this developer preview.

Android P Developer Preview 1 is targeting a mid-month release. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 3, 2018

