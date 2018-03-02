BlackBerry Keyone ‘Black Edition’ goes on sale from Amazon and Best Buy w/ upgraded specs

While BlackBerry may not have sold a massive number of Keyone devices last year, it’s not stopping its efforts with this phone. This week, the company is finally expanding the availability of its “Black Edition” variant of the phone…

First announced last year, the Black Edition Keyone is a spec upgrade of the original release. Aside from the color change that ditches the silver accent colors, this variant of the phone picks up an extra gigabyte of RAM, bringing the total to 4GB, as well as doubling the storage to 64GB. With that extra storage, users can expect a slight uptick in performance.

Interestingly, BlackBerry is making this variant of the phone available for the same price as the original — $549. For now, it’s GSM-only, and the original 3GB/32GB variant will run $499 alongside it.

If you’re interested in picking up this new variant, it’s available now from Amazon and Best Buy.

