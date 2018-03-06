HTC U12 design details leak hinting at a familiar design w/ special matte white metal finish

There’s a whole lot we don’t know about what HTC has in store for us in 2018, but details on the company’s upcoming flagship, the HTC U12, have slowly been hitting the web recently. After a spec sheet was revealed earlier this week, we’re now getting some hints at what to expect in the design department.

The best gifts for Android users

HTC rarely gives its phones a dramatic makeover, with the first major change being last year’s HTC U11. For the upcoming HTC U12, the company is apparently sticking with that general design language, but with some changes. According to HTC Source, a few “unique characteristics” will evolve the company’s “Liquid Surface” design, but the same glass and metal design will be present.

One interesting tidbit, though, is that HTC is apparently working on a new finish for the metal frame which has a matte white texture. It’s unclear exactly what this means at the moment, but it would certainly be something different in the sea of metal and glass phones currently on the market.

Like last year’s HTC U11+, the U12 will apparently still offer a single camera sensor, but with a fingerprint sensor underneath. Backing up that sensor, the phone will apparently also offer some type of facial recognition.

There’s still a lot to learn about the HTC U12, but the biggest question is when it’s going to land. Rumors point to an unveiling sometime in April, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see…

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: