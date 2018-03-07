Android P DP1: Ambient Display adds battery indicator, lockscreen date gets redesigned

Android P officially arrived today, and it packs quite a few big changes within. One area where we’ve noticed a few slight tweaks is on the lockscreen and always-on display, so let’s take a closer look at those…

First, we’ll take a look at the lockscreen. Of course, there are some big changes to notifications here thanks to Google’s other changes in that part of Android. Even on the lockscreen, notifications have a rounded look with subtle lines separating various notifications. Another interesting note is that the font for the date has been given a redesign.

Google has been playing around with this design for a while now, and in Android P we go back to a compact layout for the date instead of the full day and month names we saw in Oreo. It’s a much cleaner look.

The biggest change here in my opinion, though, is the arrival of a battery indicator for the Ambient Display/Always-on Display. Sitting subtly at the very bottom of the display, the battery indicator simply shows your remaining percentage at a glance. Hopefully this is a change that sticks around in the long run.

We’re still digging through Android P to show you everything that’s new. If you want to give it a try yourself, we’ve got a handy tutorial detailing how to install it.

