Android P DP1: New contextual transitions slide into Android’s latest update

Android P packs a lot of fantastic visual changes from a new notification tray and quick settings, to a colorful new settings menu. One of my favorite tweaks, though, has proven the new transitions…

If you’ve already downloaded Android P on your Pixel, you’ve likely noticed that there are a lot of new transitions at play here. The most obvious is when you open up new sections of an app. A “wipe up” transition occurs, bringing the new part of the app into view. It’s a subtle animation that looks great and, so far, makes Android feel even more fluid. The previous animation isn’t all that different, to be honest, but the new one feels more refined.

This animation primarily shows up when you are within an app, signifying the change of moving within the app without leaving it. When heading back, that same animation happens in reverse.

Along with that, there’s a new animation for when you are moving in between applications. This animation is a kind of “swoop” in and out to signify that you’ve left one app and entered another. For example, tapping the support button in the Pixel’s settings menu triggers this animation because you are leaving the settings menu to a Chrome custom tab. Another would be using the “open” button in a Play Store listing. This same animation also plays in reverse when you hit the back button. This animation is very similar to Apple’s iPhone X app switching animation when swiping between apps, which could mean support for a gesture based system in the future.

We’re still digging through Android P to show you everything that’s new. If you want to give it a try yourself, we’ve got a handy tutorial detailing how to install it.

