Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]

Google announced the Android P Developer Preview this morning and it’s shaping up to be a big update with numerous functional and visual changes. We’re installing the factory images right now to explore the latter, but in the meantime catch up on all the new app features with our updating list below.

Display cutout (notch) support

The Essential Phone kicked off the notch trend last year, with many more OEMs rumored to follow throughout 2018. Android P will allow apps to take full advantage of these unique displays, with Google “managing status bar height to separate your content from the cutout.”

Apps can call getDisplayCutout() to determine whether a device has a cutout, with .DisplayCutout determining the location and shape of the cutout area. Meanwhile, the new window layout attribute layoutInDisplayCutoutMode tells the system how and when to lay out content relative to the cutout area.

Meanwhile a new Developer Option simulates a cutout on any device.

Revamped notifications

Notifications get another revamp in the latest version of Android with P focusing on visibility and increased functionality. This includes the ability for notifications to show conversations, photos, stickers, and smart replies, like Google’s new Reply app.

Multi-camera API

Given the rise of multiple cameras on phones, Android now supports access to simultaneous streams from two or more physical cameras. A new API creates a fused camera stream that automatically switches between two or more lenses. This allows for seamless zoom, bokeh, and stereo vision features.

Meanwhile, the new Session parameters help reduce delays during initial capture. There’s also an API for display-based flash and access to OIS timestamps for app-level image stabilization and special effects.

Wi-Fi based indoor positioning

WiFi Round-Trip-Time (RTT) support lets apps take advantage of indoor positioning. The IEEE 802.11mc WiFi protocol allows devices with the right hardware and enabled permissions to measure the distance between nearby wireless Access Points (AP).

Privacy-wise, only the device can determine distance, with three or more APs able to calculate accuracy to within 1-2 meters. This allows for in-building navigation, fine-tuned voice controls like “Turn on this light,” and location-based information, “Are there special offers for this product?”

HDR VP9 Video, HEIF image compression

Built-in support for HDR VP9 Profile 2 allows for HDR-enabled movies from YouTube, Play Movies, and other sources on HDR-capable devices. Meanwhile the HEIF (heic) format allows for improved image compression that minimizes storage.

Neural Networks API 1.1

Android 8.1 added a Neural Network API to accelerate on-device machine learning, with P supporting nine new ops, while the Pixel 2 gains a Qualcomm Hexagon HVX driver with acceleration for quantized models.

Autofill improvements

Password manager apps will benefit from an improved Autofill Framework with dataset filtering, input sanitization, and a compatibility mode. The latter allows password managers to use the old accessibility-based approach in apps that don’t yet have full Autofill support, without performance or security impacts.

FingerprintDialog API

Android P makes the fingerprint security experience more consistent with a standard system dialog that prompts users to touch the sensor and manage text and placement.

Background app privacy

When idle, an app’s microphone, camera, and sensor access are restricted.

While your app’s UID is idle, the mic reports empty audio and sensors stop reporting events. Cameras used by your app are disconnected and will generate an error if the app tries to use them.

Power efficiency

Android P sees further refinements to Doze, App Standby, and Background Limits that should improve battery life.

