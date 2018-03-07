Android P DP1: Wi-Fi quick settings add up/download indicator, Metered preferences

Android has long been aware when you’re connected to a metered network, such as a phone-based Wi-Fi hotspot. With Android P, users are able to manually set a classification, while there are several other changes to Wi-Fi in quick settings.

As part of the redesigned and more colorful Settings app, Wi-Fi preferences see some tweaks. On the main list of networks, users can no longer hold down and press on one to access options like Forget, Modify, or Write to NFC tag.

Tapping on a network immediately opens the preference pane where everything save for Signal strength, Frequency, and Security are hidden away behind Advanced. There users can find the new Metered menu.

Options in this list include Use network preference, Treat as metered, and Treat as unmetered. Ultimately, the preference is particularly helpful for the times when you need to fully use a mobile hotspot.

Meanwhile, as part of the redesigned quick settings shade, the Wi-Fi icon adds upload and download indicators. The up and down arrows appear to the right of the new circular icon.

Unfortunately, this new design also removes the expandable quick setting pane that allows users to quickly switch between networks. The only shortcut to Settings is to hold down on the Wi-Fi icon.

