Android P DP1: Google adds a screenshot shortcut to the power menu

There are a lot of big changes in Android P, but sometimes the little tweaks are the best. One of those little tweaks is a new way to take a screenshot…

Traditionally on Android, you take a screenshot by holding down the volume down and power buttons at the same time. Some Android device makers have adjusted that in the past, implementing methods such as pressing the power button and physical home button.

In Android P, though, Google is adding a new method. Within the power menu, there’s now a screenshot button which, as you’d expect, takes a screenshot. While this method takes slightly longer, it works just as well. Simply long press the power button to trigger the menu, press the button, and a split second later the screenshot has been taken, and you still get access to the new screenshot editing tool as well.

Of course, the standard power button + volume button combo is still active, but we’re glad to see this new option. It’s a bit more intuitive for newer users, and should also come in handy for those who prefer to use thicker cases.

We’re still digging through Android P to show you everything that’s new. If you want to give it a try yourself, we’ve got a handy tutorial detailing how to install it.

