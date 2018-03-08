Google Chrome finally gains the ability to export saved passwords

Chrome has long featured a convenient built-in password manager that syncs between multiple signed-in devices. Suited for most users, Google is now working on letting them export passwords for use in third-party managers.

As of Chrome 65, which rolled out on Tuesday for desktops and Android, this feature can be enabled via an experimental flag:

chrome://flags/#PasswordExport

Afterwards, going into “Manage passwords” in Settings will reveal a new overflow icon just before the list of “Saved Passwords.” Clicking it will reveal the “Export passwords” option with a prompt asking users to confirm the download.

Passwords are saved as a .csv file which the browser warns is visible to anyone who has access to the file.

This feature is enabled by default in the current Dev Channel, with version 66 about to hit beta in one or two weeks. It will hit the stable channel soon after that for all users. The current flag notes that exporting will be available across the line on Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS, and Android.

