Director of Information Security Engineering leaves Google as industry-wide privacy concerns grow

Google has lost a major member of its Information Security team. These past few weeks have been a tumultuous time in terms of Information Security, with recent allegations against Facebook including the Cambridge Analytica scandal, but it’s unclear the reasoning behind his departure.

Michał Zalewski, Google’s Director of Information Security Engineering, announced yesterday, via Twitter, that he is leaving the company after almost 11 years. No reason was given for why he decided to quit.

So, after almost 11 years, I'm gonna be leaving Google by the end of the month. It's been a fun ride. — lcamtuf (@lcamtuf) March 21, 2018

The timing might make people think that it may be related to recent scandals across the Information Security world. A reply chain on his original tweet indicates otherwise. One person replied to Michał’s tweet joking that “there is a CISO position to fill at facebook I hear.” Michał replied in kind “waiting for NYTimes to tell me why I am leaving Google first.”

This conversation shows that Michał is well aware of how the timing of this move looks to the outside world, and might be an indicator that this career change has been a long time in the making. Ten years is a long time at one job position; perhaps he was just looking for a change.

Michał is the author of well-known web application security book, The Tangled Web, and Google’s own Browser Security Handbook. He also has an international reputation for his cutting edge research. Surely he will find himself in good hands in his next position, and we wish him the best of luck.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: