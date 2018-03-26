How to stream directly to Twitch live from your Android phone

Weirdly enough, there’s no way to livestream your Android device’s screen directly from the Twitch app. While there’s a way to stream your front or rear camera, you’ll need to download a third-party app to share your gameplay and commentary to your Twitch fans. Here’s how it all works…

Steps to streaming your Android device directly to Twitch

Create a Twitch account Download Screen Stream Mirroring Pro Stream live to Twitch

1. Create a Twitch account

As if it weren’t apparent, for this all to work, you’ll need to create a Twitch account. If you already have one, feel free to jump to step #2.

If you don’t have an account, head over to Twitch’s website and create one. Just like any other social media websites, you’ll be able to upload a profile photo, edit your description, and follow other streamers that you enjoy watching. That’s all you’ll need to do on Twitch itself for this process.

2. Download Screen Stream Mirroring Pro

The best app I found for this tutorial was Screen Stream Mirroring Pro. It costs $4.99 from the Play Store, but if you’re serious about streaming to Twitch from your phone, it’s definitely worth the small investment.

Once installed, open the application and agree to the app capturing and mirroring everything on your screen. Next, tap on the hamburger menu icon in the top left corner of the display and locate the option for Twitch.

Now, select the Login with Twitch button and grant the app permission to stream onto your account. But before you begin streaming, I strongly suggest heading into the app’s preferences.

Here, you can adjust your streaming bitrate, camera overlay, screen overlays, Twitch chat, and the controls button. None of these are required to stream, but they can add to the experience and benefit your viewers.

Use the images below for help if you get lost along the way.

3. Stream live to Twitch

Before you go live, I advise visiting your Twitch account’s dashboard and updating the “Stream Information” section. This way, people can find your livestream through the video’s description and the game category.

Now, you’re free to stream. You can either start by tapping on the green start button or jump into your game and go live via the floating controls button.

Unfortunately, unless you have Root and grant access to the app, all audio being streamed will come directly from the mic. There is no way to only stream the device’s audio. This means you won’t be able to have headphones plugged in and have the game’s audio playing at the same time.

When you’re done with your stream, you can either end it by hopping back into the Screen Stream Mirroring Pro app or tapping on the stop button within the floating controls button.

You can check out this video that I made on my Twitch account testing out this app to see how the footage looks.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

