Google testing a carousel of inline Quora answers in Search results

Google recently added inline answers from Stack Overflow in the Search results of certain queries. The search engine now appears to be testing a similar carousel for results from Quora.

Quora offers a contrast to Stack Overflow in that questions asked on the former site are less technically minded and veer more towards general knowledge. However, it retains the general premise of a site where users can ask questions, get thorough responses, and rank results by up or down voting.

One search performed today yields the new inline answers populated from the site. The other aspects of the result are unchanged, but immediately underneath is a carousel that notes how many answers the post has. Answers are displayed in a card format that notes the “Top answer” with a green check mark and specifies how many votes it received.

It then begins listing the response, with an arrow in the top-right corner taking users directly to that answer on Quora. Approximately three answers are displayed per result before users have to scroll to see more.

Not all Search queries that surface Quora results display the carousel, while the same search performed in Chrome’s Incognito mode does not bring it up. However, we have been able to replicate the functionality on mobile as well.

