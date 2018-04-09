OnePlus 6 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ variant seemingly confirmed as company moves to ‘.com’ URL

OnePlus has grown from a complete startup to a relatively big player in the Android space. Now that last year’s OnePlus 5T is done, the company is preparing to launch the OnePlus 6, and the first special variant of that device has seemingly been confirmed.

Last week a brief teaser popped up on one of OnePlus’ social channels which seemingly confirmed that the company was working on some tie-in to Marvel’s upcoming film, Avengers: Infinity War.

Now, a report from Deadline further confirms this, giving us a few more details on what OnePlus has in store. The report claims that OnePlus is planning on releasing a special edition OnePlus 6 device that is a part of Marvel’s “biggest advertising campaign yet” for the upcoming movie.

The report mentions that the variant will offer 256GB of storage and a Snapdragon 845, as the company recently confirmed, but also says it’ll be arriving in the UK. It could be that this will be limited to certain regions only, but seeing that the original teaser popped up in India, it seems unlikely it will be exclusive to UK customers.

OnePlus has today also released some official news. After a few years in the game, the company is finally moving its online home away from the “OnePlus.net” URL it has held from day one. The “personal milestone” was explained in-depth in a blog post, but in short, “OnePlus.com” will finally bring you to the smartphone maker.

Nearly five years later, we’re proud to announce that we’re moving our official site from .net to .com. It’s a personal milestone for us, something we’ve wanted for some time but couldn’t achieve when we were just a budding player. On a pragmatic level, we believe this domain change is necessary as we continue to grow. We hope migrating to .com for all regions will help protect our fans from sites who pose as the regional variation of OnePlus.

