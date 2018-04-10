Google Home and Google Home Mini officially launch in India

Google Home speakers have proven quite popular since their debut, and they’re becoming even more popular as they expand throughout the world. Today, Google has officially made the original Google Home as well as the affordable Google Home Mini available in India.

Google isn’t a stranger to selling its products in the Indian market, as its past few smartphones have been available in the country. Smart speakers, however, are a challenge to bring to other languages. As Android Central notes, Google Home currently doesn’t support the Hindi language despite it working on phones, but that’s coming later this year. By default, it works for English.

In addition to the coming Hindi language support, Google is also giving Indian users a treat with official support for local music streaming services Gaana and Saavn, right alongside Google Play Music.

Home and Home Mini might not support all of the tricks they do in the States at launch in India, like calling, for example, but they do offer features such as travel updates and smart home control.

Pricing for the smaller Home Mini starts at ₹4,499 with the larger landing at ₹9,999. For the time being, both are exclusive to Flipkart.

