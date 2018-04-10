YouTube Music 2.27 hints ‘Recommendations’ over ‘Stations,’ locations ‘powered by Google,’ more [APK Insight]

Rumors last year pegged the launch of Google’s new YouTube music streaming service in March, but of course that month has come and gone. Meanwhile, YouTube Music continues its regular updates that don’t reveal many user-facing changes, but always show work under-the-hood.

Nintendo Switch

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

“Stations” renamed to “Recommendations”

One of the primary concepts in YouTube Music are “Stations,” but version 2.27 hints at Google switching over to the more straightforward idea of “Recommendations.” At least two strings in this update rename “Stations” to “Recommendations” in features related to rating videos and getting song suggestions. This change, however, is not yet live in the app.

Previous

<string name=”like_introducer_message”>”Your Liked music is grouped together so you can find it later. The more you like, the better your stations will match your tastes.

<string name=”rating_dislike_video”>Video removed from stations</string>

Current

<string name=”like_introducer_message”>”Your Liked music is grouped together so you can find it later. The more you like, the better your recommendations will match your tastes.

<string name=”rating_dislike_video”>”Got it, we’ll tune your recommendations“</string>

Location: ‘powered by Google’ and search

Earlier this year, we spotted YouTube Music gaining a location-based song suggestion functionality that was quite reminiscent of an existing Play Music functionality. Those strings receive a very minor tweak in this version, while there are now “Powered by Google” icons in the app.

Those logos are mandated by Google’s developer guidelines in applications that display “Google Places API Web Service data on a page or view that does not also display a Google Map.” These icons are also found in other apps like Google, and are not necessarily new.

In a similar vein, there are now “place_autocomplete” strings that could allow users to manually input and search a location to get appropriate music for where they are. This feature has two accompanying icons.

<string name=”place_autocomplete_clear_button”>Clear search</string> <string name=”place_autocomplete_search_hint”>Search</string>

Shake to send feedback

Like all Google apps, YouTube Music features a feedback section to send comments and bugs. The app might gain a shake shortcut in order to more quickly report a problem.

<string name=”pref_shake_to_send_feedback”>Shake to send feedback</string>

Sync playlists

At the moment, YouTube playlists appear in the Music app with users able to store them for offline playback. In the future, that option might be renamed to “Sync playlist” as part of another change to make the app easier to use

<string name=”sync_offline_playlist_dialog_title”>Sync playlist?</string>

Autoplay

Last November in version 2.11, we spotted the ability to disable autoplaying with a new on/off toggle. Now, there is a new description about its functionality.

<string name=”autoplay_byline_text”>Add similar songs for endless music</string>

Notification channels

On Android 8.0 devices and above, YouTube Music could soon add three new notification channels. As of this version, they are not yet live in the app.

<string name=”cast_connecting_to_device”>Connecting to %1$s</string> <string name=”cast_notification_default_channel_name”>Cast</string>

<string name=”common_google_play_services_notification_channel_name”>Google Play services availability</string>

<string name=”gcm_fallback_notification_channel_label”>Miscellaneous</string>

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: